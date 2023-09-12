'Batgirl' directors remember 'biggest disappointment' of career

Filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are looking back at the biggest disappointment of their career: the cancelling of Batgirl.

During an interview with the Insider, the Rebel helmer said, “It's the biggest disappointment of our careers.

The co-director added, “It still a feeling of unfinished business.”

The DC movie was earlier caught in the centre of the Warner Bros. cost-cutting measures, leading the nearly completed film to face the axe.

"We didn't get the chance to show Batgirl to the world and let the audience judge for themselves," the 32-year-old continued.

"Because the audience really is our ultimate boss and should be the deciders of if something is good or bad, or if something should be seen or not."

The director-duo also gushed over working with Michael Keaton's Batman, whose storyline was set to continue in the shelved film after started from The Flash.

“I felt like a kid on set working with Keaton," the Belgium native said. "I totally forgot that I was directing."

Adil said, "As a fanboy, just to be in the presence of Keaton as Batman, that's just a privilege and an honor. But it's a bittersweet feeling.

When the movie was cancelled, "[Keaton] was sad but he also said he had fun."