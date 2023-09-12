Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law flaunts her baby bump on 2nd wedding anniversary

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton celebrated his second wedding anniversary with wife Alizee Thevenet on Monday.



James turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos with wife from the yacht to make their special day historic.

He wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy Anniversary my darling” followed by a heart emoji.

James Middleton further said, “Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come…”

In the photos, Alizee is seen flaunting her growing baby bump.



James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet got married on September 11, 2021. The couple is expecting their first baby.

Fans and friends showered love on the couple and dropped sweet comments to wish them on their special day.

One fan commented, “Your family must be over the moon with the news of your baby.”