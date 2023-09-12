WATCH: Red wine floods small Portuguese town after 600,000 gallons spill

This video shows the spilt wine flowing down a street in a town in Portugal.

While countries around the world are dealing with severe floods resulting in record deaths, a Portuguese town witnessed an unusual and colourful flood but thankfully, there were no casualties.

Locals of a small village in coastal Portugal were in a state of shock as a flood of red wine rushed through their streets on Sunday, as a result of an unprecedented mishap.



Two tanks owned by Levira Distillery, which were carrying a massive 600,000 gallons of the booze, unexpectedly fell away, painting the town red, literally.

In a video that was shared online, the crimson fluid could be seen streaming down a steep hill in the 2,000-person town of So Lorenco de Bairro.

An environmental warning was issued as a result of the large spill since the wine that was released could have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool, according to the New York Post.

Before the wine could actually turn the seaweed-green Certima River into wine-red, officials acted quickly to block the wine along its route.

According to local media, the Anadia Fire Department shut off the flood and diverted it away from the river, where it instead flowed into a nearby field.

Additionally, firefighters reported that wine had overflowed into a basement at a house next to the distillery. Since then, Levira Distillery has expressed regret for the event and claimed to have dug up the wine-soaked soil.

“We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately,” it said in a statement.

