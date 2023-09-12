Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea against trial in Attock jail

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. — Reuters

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved a verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition challenging the Law Ministry's notification to hold his trial in Attock jail in a cipher case.

The deposed prime minister — who is in judicial custody till September 13 in the cipher case — filed a plea in the IHC against the law ministry's notification through his counsel Sher Afzal Marwat.



Khan has been imprisoned in the prison since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5 for failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.

The IHC had overturned a lower court's decision to jail him for three years with an Rs100,000 fine — a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections — he remains behind bars due to his judicial remand in the cipher case.

In his petition, the PTI chief requested the court to declare the notification null and void as it was "illegal" to shift the court to Attock jail.



IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on the plea challenging the ministry's notification after hearing the arguments today. The court had sought an explanation from the respondents on the notice.



At the outset of the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that the cipher's hearing in Attock jail was a one-time permission.

"The hearing on the case was held in [Attock] jail on August 30," he said, adding that the ministry had also issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) regarding the holding of trial in the prison.

Justice Farooq remarked that the jail trial is not unusual and inquired about its procedure.

To which, the prosecutor said that the notification regarding moving court to Attock jail was issued as per the law.

The court asked what would happen if the notification is issued again. "It has to be decided under what authority can the notification be issued," the IHC judge observed.

PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said the notification was based on ill-intent.

"The application has not become ineffective, the court has to decide notification’s validity," he remarked.

Advocate Marwat said that another verdict has been reserved on one of their pleas, urging the court to announce the decision.

To which, IHC Chief Justice Farooq assured the PTI lawyer that the court would decide on the matter.

More to follow...