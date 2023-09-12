Meghan Markle spotted at Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ fast food outlet

 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been pictured at US fast food outlet, reportedly Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ as the Duke of Sussex opened Invictus Games in Germany.

According to media reports, Archie and Lilibet mom was spotted with unidentified female friend at Prince Harry’s favorite fast food outlet 'In-N-Out' on Sunday.

The Daily Express reported the said branch of the fast food is one that is close to Meghan and Harry’s Montecito mansion.

In the photos circulating on internet, Meghan was smiling as she put in an order from her black Range Rover with her friend in the passenger seat.

The fast food outlet is Prince Harry’s 'favorite', the duke had disclosed in January.

In an interview with People, Prince Harry had said, “In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that’s just for me.”

He further said, “Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!”

Meanwhile, Meghan is set to join Harry in Germany at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

