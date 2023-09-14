 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Man swims across Hudson River to spark river cleanup campaign

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Lewis Pugh arrives at the finish of his 315-mile Hudson river swim in New York. AFP
Lewis Pugh arrives at the finish of his 315-mile Hudson river swim in New York. AFP

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has successfully completed a gruelling 315-mile (500-kilometer) journey along New York's Hudson River to recognise the river's cleanup that was successfully achieved with efforts spanning over decades.

Lewis Pugh's remarkable feat not only showcased his impressive swimming abilities but also highlighted the significant progress made in cleaning up the once-polluted waterway over the past decades. 

Pugh, who has been serving as the UN's first patron of the oceans for the last ten years, spoke on the Hudson River's troubled history. 

Half a century ago, the Hudson River was notorious as one of the most polluted rivers worldwide, its water quality so poor that it would change colors daily due to industrial discharges and pollutants.

Pughs swim down the entire length of the Hudson River took a month. AFP
Pugh's swim down the entire length of the Hudson River took a month. AFP

Nevertheless, sustained efforts to combat pollution and restore the river have yielded impressive results. Pugh's unassisted month-long swim from the river's mountain source to New York City symbolises this transformation and serves as a source of inspiration for others. 

Lewis Pugh believes that witnessing what has been achieved in the Hudson will encourage people to take action to clean up their own rivers and save them from similar degradation.

Pugh's advocacy for cleaner rivers has taken him on challenging swims in diverse locations, from the icy waters of Antarctica to the North Pole and the Red Sea. His commitment to the cause is evident in his determination to ensure that rivers worldwide become safe and welcoming for activities like swimming and fishing.

The timing of Pugh's Hudson River expedition coincides with the annual UN General Assembly in New York, where global leaders are gathering. The assembly holds particular significance as it is the setting for the formal signing of the High Seas Treaty, a historic agreement that promises to shape the future of ocean conservation worldwide. 

More From World:

Putin nods to Kim's invitation to visit North Korea amid deepening ties

Putin nods to Kim's invitation to visit North Korea amid deepening ties
Young girl receives lifetime scar after dog attack amid call for breed ban

Young girl receives lifetime scar after dog attack amid call for breed ban
Meeting with US lawmakers: Top tech CEOs stress need for AI regulatory safeguards

Meeting with US lawmakers: Top tech CEOs stress need for AI regulatory safeguards
Man harasses Spanish journalist on live television video

Man harasses Spanish journalist on live television
UK officials take Sara Sharif's relatives into custody upon arriving

UK officials take Sara Sharif's relatives into custody upon arriving
Democratic Rep Mary Peltola's husband died in Alaska plane crash

Democratic Rep Mary Peltola's husband died in Alaska plane crash
BP shares plunge after CEO Bernard Looney's surprise resignation

BP shares plunge after CEO Bernard Looney's surprise resignation

WATCH: Wedding saves these Moroccans from earthquake that killed near 3,000

WATCH: Wedding saves these Moroccans from earthquake that killed near 3,000

Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police say three suspects including Urfan Sharif off to UK

Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police say three suspects including Urfan Sharif off to UK
Libya floods death toll surpasses 6,000 as bodies continue to wash ashore

Libya floods death toll surpasses 6,000 as bodies continue to wash ashore
What do Egyptians think about niqab ban at schools?

What do Egyptians think about niqab ban at schools?
You've got mail! It's a girl — When Americans used to send, receive children by post

You've got mail! It's a girl — When Americans used to send, receive children by post