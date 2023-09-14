 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Meryl Streep talks about 'Mamma Mia 3' aspirations

Meryl Streep talks about 'Mamma Mia 3' aspirations

Meryl Streep is making her wish public to appear in another sequel to Mamma Mia.

In a chat with Vogue, the Academy winner said, “I’m up for anything,” adding, “I’ll have to schedule a knee-scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there.”

On the question of her character return, as Donna died in the last movie from cancer, the actress suggested, “I told [producer] Judy [Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that.”

Adding, “Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”

Meanwhile, the co-star Amanda Seyfried shared her thoughts on returning to the franchise.

“Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either,” she continued.“The powers that be probably can’t afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do Mamma Mia 3 for free—of course I would—but that’s not the business we’re in.

What’s fair is fair, and I feel like a third film is gonna come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money.”

