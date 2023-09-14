 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Will Smith continues to get hate over controversial Chris Rock Oscars slap

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Will Smith continues to get hate over controversial Chris Rock Oscars slap

Will Smith is still getting hate for slapping comedian Chris Rock on-stage during Academy Awards 2022.

Discussing one of the biggest controversies of the decade, Sean Penn alluded that the Emancipation star should have gone to jail over his Oscars stunt.

After the incident, Smith received standing ovation for winning the Best Actor accolade for King Richard and delivered a heartfelt speech and even attended afterparties.

Speaking with Variety, Penn said while calling Smith out, “I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f---ing good in King Richard."

"So why the f--- did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f---ing thing? Why did I go to f---ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?" Penn continued.

Penn was referring to him going to county jail for 60 days for punching and spitting on an extra on the set of his movie Colors back in 1987 when he was only 26 years old.

For the unversed, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which banned him from attending its events for 10 years.

"My behavior was unacceptable," Smith apologised to Rock in a public video message, adding that he is "trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself."

"I'm human. I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s---," he said.

