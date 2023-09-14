 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Self-emancipated’ Prince Harry’s in a ‘perpetual state of depression’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry has found himself in a ‘perpetual state of depression’ during his self-emancipation.

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commenator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during a candid piece for News.com.au.

This piece started off by saying, “A party boy covered in the sticky remnants of slopped Jägerbombs. Dedicated, proud soldier. Therapy proselytiser and Invictus Games founder. Ebullient newlywed. HRH stuck in a perma-funk. Self-emancipated California kvetcher.”

She also pointed out, “The evolution of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has, for two decades now, been an always surprising and often bumpy road, and today, prepare yourself for the latest iteration of the 38-year-old – unwitting TikTok star.”

For those unversed, these claims have been made in reference to the Sussexes’ popularity, during Beyonce’s concert.

Ms Elser also added, “this is a fact we know thanks to the nearly immediate outpouring of TikTok videos filmed by fellow attendees, which flowed forth and took over royal Twitter (sorry, royal X) over the weekend.”

This is because, “We got Harry looking sour! Meghan dancing, wiggling away in silver sequins! The couple enjoying a few unusual-of-late touchy-feely moments! Meghan dancing from another angle! Them canoodling to a slow number! The duke and duchess seemingly video calling someone!”

:And again and again and so forth and shot from so many minutely different angles I feel a bit dizzy,” Ms Elser also said before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s Beyonce concert attendance made him ‘star of the show’

Prince Harry’s Beyonce concert attendance made him ‘star of the show’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle successfully get rid of ‘toxic couple’ title: 'Undoing damage' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle successfully get rid of ‘toxic couple’ title: 'Undoing damage'
Prince William, Kate to counter Meghan's memoir with oldest trick in the book

Prince William, Kate to counter Meghan's memoir with oldest trick in the book

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship has changed, expert spots MAJOR clue video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship has changed, expert spots MAJOR clue

Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega

Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega
King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Prince Harry receives huge blow from King Charles: ‘He’s emotionally teetering’ video

Prince Harry receives huge blow from King Charles: ‘He’s emotionally teetering’
Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split

Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split
King Charles feels 'a daughter' wouldn’t have betrayed him like son Prince Harry

King Charles feels 'a daughter' wouldn’t have betrayed him like son Prince Harry
Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift

Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift
Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?

Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?