‘Self-emancipated’ Prince Harry’s in a ‘perpetual state of depression’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry has found himself in a ‘perpetual state of depression’ during his self-emancipation.



Revelations about this have been shared by royal commenator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during a candid piece for News.com.au.

This piece started off by saying, “A party boy covered in the sticky remnants of slopped Jägerbombs. Dedicated, proud soldier. Therapy proselytiser and Invictus Games founder. Ebullient newlywed. HRH stuck in a perma-funk. Self-emancipated California kvetcher.”

She also pointed out, “The evolution of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has, for two decades now, been an always surprising and often bumpy road, and today, prepare yourself for the latest iteration of the 38-year-old – unwitting TikTok star.”

For those unversed, these claims have been made in reference to the Sussexes’ popularity, during Beyonce’s concert.

Ms Elser also added, “this is a fact we know thanks to the nearly immediate outpouring of TikTok videos filmed by fellow attendees, which flowed forth and took over royal Twitter (sorry, royal X) over the weekend.”

This is because, “We got Harry looking sour! Meghan dancing, wiggling away in silver sequins! The couple enjoying a few unusual-of-late touchy-feely moments! Meghan dancing from another angle! Them canoodling to a slow number! The duke and duchess seemingly video calling someone!”

:And again and again and so forth and shot from so many minutely different angles I feel a bit dizzy,” Ms Elser also said before signing off.