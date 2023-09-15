Will Royal family celebrate Prince Harry birthday with public wishes? Find out here

All eyes are on King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton as Prince Harry turns 39 amid the ongoing Invictus Games.



While the Duke of Sussex has already started celebrating his big day with Meghan Markle in Germany, fans are asking if the Royal family would also mark his birthday with public wishes.

Ever since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior Royals in 2020 (an event referred to as Megxit by the press), the Royal family has sent public wishes to him twice, in 2020 and then in 2021.

They not only showered love on him from the joint Firm’s account, but he also got personal greetings from Charles, Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate on social media.

However, Harry did not receive any wishes from the Royal family last year, mainly because of Queen Elizabeth II tragic passing a few days before his birthday on 8th Sept.

But some experts claimed that Harry’s dynamics with Charles, William and Kate have drastically changed since he penned his scathing memoir Spare which may mean no wishes for Harry this year.

Another reason for an expected birthday snub for Harry could be the fact that the Royal family has altered the rules for birthday posts as only senior working members will now be celebrated publically.

Meanwhile, Harry appeared in high spirits as he celebrated his pre-birthday in a traditional German restaurant with Meghan and the Archewell team.