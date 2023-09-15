 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood

Prince Harry has just been called out for trading his high profile life as a royal for the epicenter of paparazzi, in California.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these thoughts and sentiments.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

A conversation about what the couple have left behind, for their California sunshine has just been referenced by Ms Elser.

She believes, “In trading the grey skies of the Windsor Home Park for dappled West Coast sunshine, the Sussexes have not just plonked themselves in the very epicentre of the paparazzi universe but in an environment where every time they step out in public, they face having strangers’ phones trained on them.”

However, she does admit even though “it might be cold comfort”, if Harry and Meghan have “only found middling success as TV makers and recently jettisoned podcasters, they are doing colossally well over on social media”.

So “maybe if all those content-making attempts don’t pan out, we might yet see another version of the duke emerge – arise Hashtag Harry, king of the manfluencers, the Joe Rogan of the jojoba set,” Ms Elser added before signing off. 

