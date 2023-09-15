Halsey teases new album

Halsey on Friday hinted at releasing their fifth album which, according to Billboard, would be their first record under a new contract with Columbia Records.



Taking to Instagram, the singer shared her photo and wrote, “Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years.”

In the photo, the singer are standing in front of a painting in a long black skirt and black crop top.

More details about Halsey's new album remain unknown.

Halsey signed a new recording contract with Columbia Records in June after parting ways with their longtime label home Capitol Records after eight years.

