 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Halsey teases new album

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Halsey teases new album
Halsey teases new album 

Halsey on Friday hinted at releasing their fifth album which, according to Billboard, would be their first record under a new contract with Columbia Records.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared her photo and wrote, “Not pictured: me splitting myself in two everyday so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years.”

In the photo, the singer are standing in front of a painting in a long black skirt and black crop top.

More details about Halsey's new album remain unknown.

Halsey signed a new recording contract with Columbia Records in June after parting ways with their longtime label home Capitol Records after eight years.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood
Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’ video

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’
Drake drops new track with SZA

Drake drops new track with SZA
Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set video

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set
Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’ video

Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’

Prince Harry’s living where ‘concerns or hesitations about whipping out phones’

Prince Harry’s living where ‘concerns or hesitations about whipping out phones’
King Charles, Prince William snubbing Harry, Meghan at Invictus Games: Here’s why video

King Charles, Prince William snubbing Harry, Meghan at Invictus Games: Here’s why