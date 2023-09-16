 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Katie Price calls police over fans' threats to break into her Mucky Mansion

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Katie Price recently called the cops on a crazy fan threatening to break into her Mucky Mansion, as the reality TV star was left terrified and worried after discovering the fan's bizarre plans. She didn't want to compromise the safety of her five children.

It was reported that in a now-deleted clip, a fan told viewers that he was going to Mucky Mansion, saying, "Well, I'm going to a party near the Mucky Mansion, and I'm going to break in through a hole in the fence and give Katie Price a copy of my book. So Katie Price, I am coming from you."

According to The Mirror, the former I Am A Celebrity star called the police straight away for security because she took the threat in the crazy video clip very seriously.

The Sun quoted an insider as revealing to the publication, "Katie doesn't want to put her kids in danger. So, she did call the police after a man threatened that he would break into Katie's property."

Katie has been a victim of trespassers, as in 2020, her mansion faced severe damages worth thousands of dollars due to an attack by vicious troublemakers.

Katie has five children: Her son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, with her first husband Peter Andre; her youngest daughter Bunny, nine, and her son Jett, ten, with her third husband Kieran Hayler. Her eldest son, Harvey, lives at a residential college. 

