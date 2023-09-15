 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Those who wanted to minus Nawaz face the same fate instead: Maryam

Friday, September 15, 2023

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a consultative meeting in Peshawar on September 16. — X/@pmlndigitalpk
  • Only Nawaz can take Pakistan out of existing challenges, says Maryam.
  • PML-N supremo is returning for the betterment of people, she says.  
  • Nawaz faced political victimisation with bravery, says Maryam. 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that those elements who conspired to remove Nawaz Sharif from politics have vanished themselves.

Addressing the PML-N consultative meeting in Peshawar, Maryam said, “Those who wanted to minus Nawaz have become minus themselves [from the politics].”

She said that the PML-N supremo had faced political victimisation with bravery and steadfastness, and would address all challenges after coming into power.

The PML-N leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vowed to give a historic welcome to the PML-N supremo upon his arrival to his home country on October 21.

Maryam said that the return of the three times elected PM to the country would help address the issues of terrorism, shabby economy, high inflation and price hike.

She said that the people of Pakistan including KP were eagerly awaiting to give a historic welcome to their beloved leader.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was punished for saving people from price hike and load shedding.

She said the country was plunged into a price hike after the removal of Nawaz government through a conspiracy and the people of Pakistan were deprived of development.

Maryam said that Nawaz had started and completed record development projects in KP which can be seen in the form of the Hazara Motorway, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat and others.

She said that only Nawaz can take the country out of existing grave challenges.

She said that Nawaz had strengthened the federation and economy besides including the people in the development process.

The PML-N senior vice president said that Nawaz was coming to his country for the betterment of people and the development of Pakistan.

"Pakistan and its people need the services of Nawaz Sharif today," she expressed.

On his part, Engineer Amir Muqam said that the conspiracy against Nawaz was in fact a conspiracy against the people of Pakistan.

After the return of Nawaz, he said a new era of economic progress and prosperity would start and the price hike would be considerably reduced in the country.

Muqam said that the people of KP knew about the 10 years of the looter and plunder elements that deceived the masses in the name of change.

He said that the elements that had ousted Nawaz were responsible for the unprecedented price hike and high prices of petroleum products today.

— With additional input from APP

