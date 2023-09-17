Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner caught up in 'bitter' child custody: Insider

 
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are currently going through a divorce, and insiders claim it is getting bitter between them.

The Mirror reported that the couple had an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement to cater to money matters while sources claims there is a custody battle between the two over their daughters.

A source told National Enquirer, "It's the same old Hollywood story where the couple announce how they want to resolve things amicably."

They added, "Joe's already splashed big bucks on a high-profile divorce attorney and the kids are the only real contention. I think this is a case of actions speaking louder than words."

"Joe is the one who has been caring for their daughters during his tour with brothers, Nick and Kevin, while Sophie is away on shooting, in England," said the source.

Moreover, the insider claims that Sophie's alleged "partying lifestyle" may affect her custody battle. 

Inner circle familiar with the couple says how they were surprised that Joe and Sophie got married in the first place, "They were an odd match and never seemed compatible from the start."

