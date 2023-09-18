Teyana Taylor officially confirms split from husband Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor has officially announced her split from her husband, Iman Shumpert. The singer took to Instagram to officially announce her split, posting a picture of herself standing next to her husband.

She penned a lengthy caption that read, "AHT AHT! Not too much for my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” isn’t one of the reasons for our departure."

She added that the couple had not cut ties and are still best friends and great business partners. The singer also announced plans to co-parent their two kids while declaring herself and her husband, one hell of a team.



Teyana continued, "Most importantly, we are FAMILY and in our 10 years together and 7 years married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out of the group chat, lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise."

She clarified that the only reason she shared the announcement was that the narrative in the media was getting a little out of hand.

Teyana concluded her statement, "I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay, AunTey, taking y’all back out of the chat, bye!"

The couple's fans took to the comment section to express their heartbreak over their favourite couple's split, with one writing, "Aww! I was hoping that wasn’t true, but we love y’all."

Another wrote, "None of our business at all. You two know what is best. All my love to you and your beautiful family. Wishing health and happiness to all of you."