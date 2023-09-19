Global embarrassment for India as Trudeau briefs Biden, Sunak, Macron over Sikh leader’s killing

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L), US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (C), US President Joe Biden (2L), Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speak before the start of the second working session of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. —AFP

Canada-India ties worsen over Sikh leader's murder.

White House 'deeply concerned' on developments.

Indian intel head in Canada expelled after allegations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly taken his closest allies on board regarding the involvement of the Indian government in the murder of a Sikh leader in June.



CBC News, citing a senior government source, stated that PM Trudeau has briefed UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US President Joe Biden about the progress made in the killing of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in June, had been designated a "terrorist" by India in July 2020, following his support for a Sikh homeland in the form of an independent state of Khalistan.

The dispute deals a further blow to diplomatic ties, with New Delhi unhappy over Sikh activities in Canada, and now threatens trade ties, with talks on a proposed trade deal frozen.

Canada also expelled India's top intelligence agent in the country.

The shocking revelation about the Indian role in the incident was exposed by the Canadian PM in a speech at the assembly.

Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, PM Trudeau told the House of Commons on Monday.

Trudeau said he had raised the issue of the murder directly with Modi on the sidelines of last week's G20 summit in New Delhi, and urged his government to co-operate with Canada to resolve it.

Modi, in turn, conveyed strong concern to Trudeau over recent demonstrations in Canada by Sikhs calling for an independent state.

Canada has the largest population of Sikhs outside the Indian state of Punjab, with about 770,000 people reporting Sikhism as their religion in the 2021 census.

India rejects allegations

In response, the Indian foreign ministry rejected allegations of involvement in any kind of violence and termed these as absurd and motivated.

Similar accusations made by Trudeau to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been "completely rejected", it added in a statement released after bombshell allegations.

"We urge the government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil," the ministry said.

Such "unsubstantiated allegations" sought to shift the focus away from "Khalistani terrorists and extremists who have been provided shelter in Canada", it added.

‘Deeply concerned’

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson has expressed deep concerns about the allegations raised by Canada.

“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”