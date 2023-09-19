 
'Mozart of charity' Prince Harry can 'no longer wake up'

‘Mozart of charity’ Prince Harry can ‘no longer wake up’

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his inability to keep paymasters satisfied, right alongside his 9-5.

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The topic arose once Ms Elser started pointing out the work Prince Harry has done since 2019, from a 400-page bestseller with ghostwriter JR Moehringer, to interview requests with Vladmir Putin.

“Factor in here how many planning meetings, catch-ups, WIPs and ideation sessions all of this would have required,” she later added in the middle of her piece.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “the bloke has more on his plate than someone at a discount Las Vegas buffet.”

“No matter that Harry is the Mozart of charity – unnaturally skilled and innately adept at it – his life is such that I’m guessing he can no longer wake up, execute a sun salutation and then spend eight solid hours working out how to make the world a better place.”

Before concluding she also said, “The Harry we are seeing at Invictus is a man who can only escape the grind of work and keeping his various commercial paymasters for part of his life.”

