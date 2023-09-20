 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Terrorist killed, another injured in DI Khan intelligence-based operation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan in this undated photo. — AFP
Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan in this undated photo. — AFP

  • Weapons and ammunition recovered from slain militant, says ISPR. 
  • Intense exchange of fire took place between troops and militants.
  • "Sanitisation of area underway to eliminate any other terrorists."

A terrorist was killed and another injured by the firing of security forces, who conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell while one got injured," a brief statement released by the ISPR read.

It added that some weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militant, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of civilians.

The military's media wing stated that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation, it added.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir had said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.

According to the ISPR, the army chief had made the remarks during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from 9 different countries at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media affairs wing added.

During the interactive session, the COAS had talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

The army chief had also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

Gen Munir further had said that the human suffering and atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to change the demographic realities.

“[The] students appreciated the COAS for providing the opportunity for a constructive interaction,” the ISPR added.

In the first week of September, General Asim Munir also stressed the importance of a strong economy for invincible defence, saying mutual cooperation is the key to the economic development of the country.

In a statement, commemorating Defence and Martyrs' Day, the army chief had also berated those who tried to undermine the strong bond between the military and the people.

“Pakistan Army as a national institution foiled it [sinister attempt] with great patience and wisdom,” the statement added, quoting Gen Asim, read.

The COAS had also termed unity and trust between the military and people a great asset.

More From Pakistan:

CJP Isa to develop 'comprehensive policy' on pending cases, formation of benches

CJP Isa to develop 'comprehensive policy' on pending cases, formation of benches
Shehbaz dashes to London with 'important message' for Nawaz

Shehbaz dashes to London with 'important message' for Nawaz
Sikh leader’s assassination in Canada proof of India's global ‘extrajudicial killing network’: FO

Sikh leader’s assassination in Canada proof of India's global ‘extrajudicial killing network’: FO
Imran Khan charged with 'criminal conspiracy' in May 9 cases video

Imran Khan charged with 'criminal conspiracy' in May 9 cases
Pak-China cooperation to benefit 'all Pakistanis', says top Chinese diplomat

Pak-China cooperation to benefit 'all Pakistanis', says top Chinese diplomat
Weather turns pleasant as parts of Karachi receive heavy rain

Weather turns pleasant as parts of Karachi receive heavy rain
Geneva flood pledges: Pakistan receives only $1.48bn of $10.9bn

Geneva flood pledges: Pakistan receives only $1.48bn of $10.9bn

‘We know India, not surprised by Canadian allegations’: Pakistan

‘We know India, not surprised by Canadian allegations’: Pakistan
Court summons caretaker PM Kakar over petroleum price hike

Court summons caretaker PM Kakar over petroleum price hike
Caretaker PM Kakar attends 78th UNGA opening session

Caretaker PM Kakar attends 78th UNGA opening session
Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Barotha

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Barotha
Govt advises all sectors to 'refrain from' using 'Indian origin' AI products, services

Govt advises all sectors to 'refrain from' using 'Indian origin' AI products, services