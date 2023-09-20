 
Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle’s brand regeneration is only possible if she ‘mutes herself’ and plays ‘agreeable second fiddle’ to Prince Harry in the US.

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything, in her piece for News.com.au.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser pointed out the apparent shift in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior since The Invictus Games.

For those unversed, this involves, “splitting off their brands and projects, while still resolutely backing one another”.

With all this in the forefront, Ms Elser warns, “The divvying up of duties looks like, going forward, the duchess will wear the glitzy superstar hat with a side line in do-gooders, while Harry will carry the humanitarian can while occasionally turning out some doco to keep Netflix off of his back.”

“I’d imagine we will see them taking turns to step out in front and lead,” she also chimed in to say in the middle of her piece.

Still however, “I find the events of the last few days a bit depressing”, Ms Elser noted.

Before concluding she also slipped in a sly jibe and said, “if it is indeed the case that for the Sussex brand to regenerate, it requires a woman muting herself and playing agreeable second fiddle,” I’m sure “Ariel and Gloria would agree with me too.”

