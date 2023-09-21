Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of a job title has allegedly made an ‘existential crisis’ possible

A conversation surrounding Meghan Markle and her appearance at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all her thoughts down about the matter, with News.com.au.

According to Ms Elser, “Nothing has ever been more inadvertently on the nose than earlier this month, when the A+++ list of guests at the Lionel Messi match in LA was shared on X (formerly Twitter) – featuring a roundup of literally the most famous people on the planet, Harry and Meghan included.”

Because “Unlike every single other celebrity, their job titles were left glaringly blank. Cue ridicule – and Sussex existential crisis.”

“One-time royals, former podcasters, occasional gripers: the Invictus Games is the one instance when all the other noisy drama is forgotten, and their place on the world stage is made clear.”

But “As the dust settles this year, the court of public opinion will soon retire to decide whether the new, positive Sussex era has finally begun.”

Before concluding she also said, “If they’ve pulled it off – let’s hope they stick to what they do best.”