 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’
Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of a job title has allegedly made an ‘existential crisis’ possible

A conversation surrounding Meghan Markle and her appearance at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all her thoughts down about the matter, with News.com.au.

According to Ms Elser, “Nothing has ever been more inadvertently on the nose than earlier this month, when the A+++ list of guests at the Lionel Messi match in LA was shared on X (formerly Twitter) – featuring a roundup of literally the most famous people on the planet, Harry and Meghan included.”

Because “Unlike every single other celebrity, their job titles were left glaringly blank. Cue ridicule – and Sussex existential crisis.”

“One-time royals, former podcasters, occasional gripers: the Invictus Games is the one instance when all the other noisy drama is forgotten, and their place on the world stage is made clear.”

But “As the dust settles this year, the court of public opinion will soon retire to decide whether the new, positive Sussex era has finally begun.”

Before concluding she also said, “If they’ve pulled it off – let’s hope they stick to what they do best.”

More From Entertainment:

In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth video

In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest

Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest
Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’

Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’
Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations video

Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations
Prince Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with ‘favorite sparring partner’ comes to an end

Prince Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with ‘favorite sparring partner’ comes to an end
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas lied to their fans? video

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas lied to their fans?

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed after two months

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed after two months
Joe Jonas says his kids are 'US citizens,' slams Sophie Turner '24-hour' blackmail

Joe Jonas says his kids are 'US citizens,' slams Sophie Turner '24-hour' blackmail
Kate Middleton is 'Lionel Messi' in showing people she is 'interested' video

Kate Middleton is 'Lionel Messi' in showing people she is 'interested'
Sophie Turner 'did not know' about Joe Jonas divorce, 'found from media': Court docs video

Sophie Turner 'did not know' about Joe Jonas divorce, 'found from media': Court docs
Meghan mocked as Dior dresses Queen Camilla for dinner hosted by French president video

Meghan mocked as Dior dresses Queen Camilla for dinner hosted by French president