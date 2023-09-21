Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘spin their story’ with the Invictus Games has just come under the radar of experts.

Revelations about this have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her personal pieces for News.com.au.

“Basically, no one’s popping the Krug at Chateau Sussex,” she started the conversation off by saying.

“Huge efforts have been made to spin their story amid all the commercial blows (‘they’re not ‘f*****g grifters’, they simply weren’t given enough direction!’), but the fact they’ve clearly now separated the once-powerhouse joint Brand Sussex into two separate entities means they know what they’ve been doing hasn’t been working – and that they’re in big trouble.”

“Really, their glamorous joint return to the spotlight for Meghan’s Women of Vision Award in May, with the duchess resplendent in a stunning gold gown, should have been an easy triumph for the pair.”

“Instead, it will forever be remembered by the binfire surrounding the ‘near-catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase that came later that night.”

Even “all other recent efforts have gone largely the same way.”