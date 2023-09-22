 
Friday, September 22, 2023
At least one dead, dozens wounded as Farmingdale High School student bus crashes on I-84

This still taken from a video released on September 22, 2023, shows an overturned Farmingdale High School bus on I-84 in Wawayanda, Orange County, New York as emergency responders at the scene. — YouTube/NBC New York
Authorities responded to the reports of a bus that overturned on I-84 in Wawayanda, Orange County, New York killing at least one and injuring 45 others as the passengers were Farmingdale High School students, officials said.

The Farmingdale High School students were being taken to a band camp in Pennsylvania before the unfortunate incident unfolded westbound. 

Officials noted that five of the injured were critical, all of them of minor ages as they were taken for medical assistance to the Westchester County Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill.

Authorities in the area closed the Westbound lanes at exit 15 for the investigation and according to the New York State Police, the highway was expected to be closed for several hours.

State officials also noted that all children who were on the bus had been accounted for. Efforts were being carried out to tow the crashed bus away.

There were six buses in a caravan carrying students from Farmingdale High School. As per the schedule, people on the other buses were to take a break at a community college and meet with counsellors before moving to Long Island.

Governor Kathy Hochul in a statement stated: "We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation."

Faculty members and other students of the Farmingdale High School were shocked to hear about the accident.

"My niece is on one of the other buses, she's okay. It's terrifying," Howitt Middle School teacher Donna Baltch said.

"These kids go on a trip to have fun, this is something that they look forward to all year, and these poor teachers, these chaperones, I'm hearing mixed things, we don't know if they're okay. Right now, we are just praying and hoping they're okay."

