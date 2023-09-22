 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Prince Harry capable of ‘a lot’ when money and fame ‘aren’t enticing’

Friday, September 22, 2023

Royal experts have just slammed Prince Harry with a sly jibe considering he is often

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she addressed the couple’s unity and PDA at the Invictus Games.

So much so that she believes, “as the couple stepped out this week – hands firmly fused back together, beaming smiles on their faces – they offered a rare display of what they’re capable of doing when they’re not being enticed by large sums of money to complain about things.”

They also showed the world “Harry and Meghan can draw a crowd to the most worthy of causes and use their star power to amplify those who deserve to be heard.”

However, in the eyes of Ms Elser, “Since 2020, their philanthropic approach has appeared fairly scattergun.”

