Meghan Markle has toppled off a cliff and ‘right into a bin fire’

Meghan Markle has allegedly managed to ‘topple off a cliff and right into a bin fire’.

Revelations about this have been shared by Daniela Elser, a royal commentator.

She weighed in on her claims in a piece for News.com.au. The royal commentator also touched on the couple’s waning popularity figures.

She started by saying, “While the last year has seen the couple pick up the silver medal in terms of Netflix docuseries (beaten by The Tinder Swindler which is the most-watched of all time) and his book become the fastest-selling non-fiction title of all time, those successes have seen their popularity topple off a cliff and right into a bin fire.”

“Pause here to consider how drastically the ground has shifted if indeed the duchess needs ‘to get away from the victim narrative and away from Harry’ to be a viable commercial prospect.”

“Moreover, what does it say about the Sussexes’ chosen path up until this point that they are now seen as a ‘toxic couple’? And that Meghan is supposedly now having to ‘undo the damage’ they did on themselves via their big money-spinning projects? That the duchess now needs to ‘get away from the victim narrative and away from Harry so people can see who she is’?”

“The numbers paint a damning picture," concluded Elser.