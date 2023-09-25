Four children, an adult shot in Virginia as police launch probe

Police vehicles are seen parked outside a school, where a shooting took place in Virginia, US, January 6, 2023. — Reuters

As many as five people including four children were shot in Chesapeake, Virginia, with authorities promptly launching an investigation into the matter Saturday, without releasing the condition of the victims after being transported to the hospital.

Officers are in the process of ascertaining the motive of the shooting.

In a press release, the Chesapeake Police Department said, "all the wounded were taken to a local hospital for medical assistance," without explaining whether their injuries were life-threatening.

"Five victims, four male juveniles and one adult male were shot and are at local hospitals for their injuries. This is an active crime scene. There is no suspect information currently," police said in the brief statement.

No information about the victims including their names and ages were released.

According to the local media reports, police received a call shortly after 5pm about gunshots fired in a residential neighbourhood. Police have not carried out any arrests as of now however, it urged people to provide information about those involved calling this an active crime scene.

They have also announced a reward of $1,500 for any tip that leads to an arrest, the press release read.

The latest shooting comes days after officers in Romeoville, Illinois found at least four people including two minors deceased due to gun violence after the authorities ran a check on the family who was unresponsive for days.

Local authorities had said that the incident was not considered a murder-suicide but a shooter who fled the scene and the search has begun.

Police said that officers were sent to the 500-block of Concord Avenue at about 8:43pm where they discovered four dead bodies sustaining gunshot wounds including a fatally shot dog.

Police said that they have commenced an investigation into the fatal shooting in Romeoville.

Authorities released the identities of two adult victims named who were said to be Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei however, officers did not reveal the names of the minors saying they were related to the adults.