Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘palace exiles’

Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded as 'palace exiles' by experts.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started the conversation off by pointing out the significant difference between the Sussexes and their American friends.

Ms Elser started the entire chat off by referencing the financial gap that exists between some of the Sussexes closest friends like Oprah and Ellen.

To note, Oprah is worth $4.3 billion, Ellen and her wife Portia stand at $590 million in net worth.

“Fundamentally, the problem that Harry and Meghan face is that Costner, DeGeneres, Winfrey and Perry can all boast established careers and are proven successes,” Ms Elser said in her piece.

But in her eyes, “The same can hardly be said for the palace exiles who have, at best, dominated the cultural and political conversation at certain points in time via their royal revelations and the questions they have raised about the monarchy, power and the media.”

Ms Elser even concluded her piece by asking a number of questions regarding the couple’s Hollywood standing and wondered, “But are the duke and duchess successful entertainers? Sure fire hotshot bets that executives will want to throw money at? Widely adored public figures? You take my point.”

