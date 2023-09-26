WATCH: Donald Trump poses with 9mm Glock with his face on it in South Carolina

The Trump campaign has reversed a claim that the former president purchased a firearm adorned with his face and name during a visit to South Carolina as it was suggested that such a move may have violated gun laws.



The 77-year-old's staff initially claimed that he had purchased the 9mm Glock pistol, which was allegedly $829, at a gun store during his visit to Columbia, South Carolina, as part of his campaign and uploaded a picture of him holding the weapon online.

The handgun was a special “Trump edition” that featured his image on the handle and the words “Trump 45” on the chamber, The Telegraph reported.

“I’m going to buy one. I want to buy one,” Trump said after looking at the gun. “Isn’t Glock a great gun?”

The Trump-edition Glock had a picture of the former president’s face on it.—Twitter

However, a few hours later, his campaign was forced to backtrack, amid speculation that the former president could have broken the law with his actions.

Trump is currently facing 91 federal and local charges, including two federal counts and two local allegations. He has denied all charges.

Commentators argue that receiving or selling a firearm under felony indictment is a federal crime.

Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung had written on social media that he had bought the weapon but later deleted the post and told CNN that Trump himself had not bought the gun.

Cheung then said the former president had “wanted” to buy the weapon.

Before giving a speech in South Carolina when he attacked the Biden administration and made fun of his GOP rivals, he stopped by the store. He called Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as his UN ambassador, a "birdbrain" during the speech.

Trump has decided not to participate in the second Republican debate, which will take place on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California because he is far ahead of his competitors in the party.

In his speech, he reported his claim he would be able to bring an end to the war in Ukraine and defended having a close relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“I had a great relationship with him,” he said. “It’s good to have a good relationship.”