'Terrorist ring leader' gunned down during Mardan IBO

Armed soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan's army headquarters in Rawalpindi in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Security forces engage in separate encounters with terrorists in KP.

IBO results in killing of "high value target, terrorist ring leader".

Lance Naik Ghairat Khan martyred while fighting gallantly.

The security forces in a major success gunned down a "terrorist ring leader" during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the general area of Katalang in District Mardan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.



A brief statement issued by the military's media wing said that the security forces engaged in two encounters with the terrorists in two different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the night between September 28 and 28.

"An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Katalang, Mardan District, which resulted in the killing of a high value target, terrorist ring leader Faisal," the ISPR stated.

It said that the slain militant was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and was "highly wanted" by the law enforcement agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, it added.

The ISPR said that a soldier was martyred in a separate encounter with the militants in the general area of Parachinar in District Kurram.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (age 33 years, resident of Kurram District), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom]," it stated.

The military's media wing reiterated the resolve of the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country with the sacrifices of brave soldiers, which further strengthen the determination.

For the past year now, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly being under the radar of militants targeting security forces and civilians to deteriorate peace.



Today, two separate suicide bombings near mosques in Balochistan's Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu left several people dead and many others injured.

Earlier this month, a report compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) stated a sharp increase recorded in militant attacks across the country in the month of August with 99 terror incidents reported.



This, according to the report, was the highest number recorded in any single month since November 2014. These attacks have resulted in 112 deaths and 87 injuries, mostly targeting security forces personnel and civilians.

Security forces, however, continue to conduct operations against terrorists to eliminate militancy from the country in its resolve to strengthen the sacrifices of its soldiers.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.