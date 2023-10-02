Katie Price's constant talk about ex-husband strains relationship with Carl Woods

Katie Price, the 45-year-old mother of five, has reportedly been incessantly discussing her former husband, Peter Andre, causing tension in her current relationship with Carl Woods.

Price and Andre, famous for his hit song Mysterious Girl, were married for four years before their separation in 2009. Despite being in an on-and-off relationship with Woods, it appears that her constant references to Andre have left her current beau feeling irked, further straining their already tumultuous relationship.

A confidential source divulged, "Katie’s relationships will never truly work because she’s always going to feel for Pete. She loves to talk about him, she can’t help it. She’s spoken about him in every relationship and compares them to Pete – it’s an ongoing problem."

"It annoys Carl when she brings up Pete and it causes friction and arguments in their already rocky relationship. But Carl knows she’ll never truly get over Pete, he continued"

Reports from OK! magazine echo these sentiments, with an insider stating, "Katie is never going to let go of him. She feels that letting him leave is the biggest mistake she ever made and doesn’t accept any responsibility for it. As far as she’s concerned, they should still be together."

The public discord between Katie and Carl became evident during a TikTok livestream when Katie sang A Whole New World, a song she famously recorded with Peter Andre in 2006.

Carl teased, "We all like Peter better than you. Peter sings it better than you do," prompting a sharp response from Katie, who defended her ex-husband's singing talent. The exchange underscored the couple's ongoing struggle with Katie's lingering feelings for Andre.

Despite Carl's proposal to Katie in April 2021 and their subsequent reconciliation, their relationship continues to face challenges, exacerbated by Katie's inability to move past her previous marriage. The tension remains palpable as they grapple with the shadow of Peter Andre's presence in Katie Price's life.