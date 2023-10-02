 
Monday, October 02, 2023
'Messi meets America': Apple announces new six-part documentary series

Monday, October 02, 2023

Inter Miami´s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi watches the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC from the stands at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 30, 2023.—AFP
Apple TV is set to release a captivating six-part documentary series titled 'Messi Meets America' on October 11, featuring soccer superstar Lionel Messi's journey from Paris SG to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The series sheds light on Messi's arrival at Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, and the remarkable transformation the team has undergone since his signing.

Messi's entry into the MLS has not only revitalised Inter Miami but also proven to be a massive boon for Apple TV. The streaming platform, which broadcasts all MLS games, witnessed an unprecedented surge in subscribers, with over 110,000 fans subscribing to MLS Season Pass on the day of Messi's Inter Miami debut. This surge in subscriptions surpassed previous numbers, including the MLS season's opening day and the launch of Season Pass.

Jonathan Carson, CEO of Antenna, a subscription analytics company, highlighted the significant impact of Messi's arrival on Apple TV, acknowledging that there is only one Lionel Messi, and his presence has been a game-changer for soccer in the United States.

The documentary includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with key figures like David Beckham, and insights into Messi's life as he embraces the American soccer experience. In a snippet, Messi reflects on his passion for football and expresses his joy at continuing to play the sport.

As the documentary gears up for its premiere, Inter Miami faces the ongoing challenge of securing a spot in the MLS playoffs. The team is currently four points away from a play-in position in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, concerns linger over Messi's recurring leg injuries, which have caused him to miss several recent matches. Inter Miami announced that Messi would not play just minutes before a game against NYCFC. Despite his absence, the team managed to secure a 1-1 tie with a late goal.

Messi has missed four of Inter Miami's last five matches, both for his club and the Argentine national team, due to various leg issues. His status for future matches remains uncertain.

Inter Miami's postseason aspirations hang in the balance as the team is now four points behind Montreal, who holds the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Messi's presence, or lack thereof, will play a significant role in determining the team's fate.

Aside from the on-field drama, Inter Miami has also faced criticism regarding season-ticket renewal notices, which include substantial price increases for the next season. While it was expected that Messi's signing would lead to financial adjustments, the team's revenue streams have grown significantly. Messi's jersey, in particular, has become the top seller in MLS, further contributing to the team's financial success.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Messi's presence in the MLS has undeniably made a profound impact on the league, Inter Miami, and Apple TV, solidifying his status as one of the most influential figures in soccer history.

