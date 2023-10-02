Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Beauty queen Gwyneth Paltrow is in ex Brad Pitt's corner when it comes to skincare

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the 15th anniversary of her lifestyle brand Goop on Saturday, and while she discussed her own brand, she also had some words of praise for ex Brad Pitt’s luxury skincare brand Le Domaine.

The Romeo and Juliet alum told the New York Times that Pitt sent her some products from his skincare line to try out.

“It’s good,” she said of the line. “Yeah, it’s really beautiful.”

Paltrow dated the Ocean’s Eleven star from 1994 to 1997 and also starred in the 1995 film Seven with him. The two have remained friends ever since.

Pitt launched his brand Le Domaine in 2022, and told British Vogue in September 2022 that his line was inspired, in part, by Paltrow.

“I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop],” he said. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.”

Products in the luxury line, which utilizes the antioxidant power of grapes, range from a $275 facial serum to a $77 cleanser. The 59-year-old started the grape based skincare line with wine guru Marc Perrin.