Jamaica stoned with anger as cannabis candies land over 60 children in hospital

A photo of the packet of the cannabis-infused candy(R) and a representational image of cannabis-infused candy (L).—Reuters/X@williams_fayval

More than 60 children have been hospitalised In Jamaica after consuming cannabis-infused sweets, according to the country's education minister, Fayval Williams.

The affected primary school students were from the St Ann's Bay area, approximately 80km (50 miles) from Kingston, the capital. Some of the children experienced symptoms such as vomiting and hallucinations, although none were reported to be in serious condition.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Williams mentioned that doctors and nurses are working diligently to ensure the students' recovery. Several of the children required intravenous (IV) drips due to the severity of their symptoms. She emphasised the potency of the cannabis-infused sweets, noting that even one sweetie had a significant impact, highlighting the danger they pose.

While Minister Williams identified the affected children as being from St Ann's Bay Primary, local news sources reported that students from the nearby Ocho Rios Primary School were also affected. The children involved are believed to be between the ages of seven and 12.

The principal of Ocho Rios Primary School revealed that a "lone vendor" had sold the cannabis sweets to the students. Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, the head of the St Ann police department, urged anyone with information about the vendor to come forward.

Minister Williams shared photos of the product packaging, which indicated that the sweets should not be sold to minors. Each sweet was found to contain 100mg of Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive substance.

This dosage is considered high, even for adults, and is known to have intoxicating effects, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It's worth noting that these sweets were not FDA-approved and were produced by a company in the US state of California, where cannabis is legal.

Jamaica decriminalised the possession of small amounts of cannabis (marijuana) for personal use in 2015. However, Health Minister Christopher Tufton clarified that the government does not permit the import of edibles containing drugs.

This incident comes shortly after a similar case in South Africa, where approximately 90 children fell ill after consuming drug-laced muffins purchased from a street vendor.