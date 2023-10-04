Mueller and Tel rescue Bayern Munich in Champions League thriller vs Copenhagen

Bayern striker Harry Kane tries to force his way through against FC Copenhagen. AFP

Bayern Munich orchestrated a remarkable comeback, defeating FC Copenhagen 2-1, thanks to the heroics of Thomas Mueller and Mathys Tel in a thrilling Champions League Group A encounter.

The Danish champions had taken a surprise lead in the 56th minute with Lukas Lerager's goal, but Bayern fought back in style.



Mueller, a 34-year-old veteran, entered the game in the 77th minute and made an immediate impact. Using his experience, he outpaced and outmuscled the defense before setting up Tel, who calmly slotted home the decisive goal. This combination proved vital for Bayern, turning the tide of the match.

Copenhagen's compact defense initially frustrated Bayern Munich, preventing them from registering a shot on target until late in the first half. However, Bayern's resilience paid off as Jamal Musiala equalised in the 67th minute with a precise finish.

Players from both sides commented on the intensity of the match. Mathys Tel's reputation as a super-sub continued to grow as he scored his fifth goal off the bench this season. His contribution proved invaluable in maintaining Bayern's remarkable record of 15 consecutive wins in the group stage of the Champions League.

Despite the victory, Bayern Munich faced defensive challenges, having conceded 10 goals in their last four matches. Coach Thomas Tuchel's concerns about squad depth were evident, but the team showed great determination.

The win propelled Bayern Munich to the top of Group A with six points, maintaining their pursuit of a seventh European title. Meanwhile, FC Copenhagen fought hard but ultimately fell short in their bid to secure a point.

The match showcased the unpredictable nature of the Champions League, where late-game heroics can define outcomes and elevate players like Mathys Tel and Thomas Mueller to iconic status.