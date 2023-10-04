Google rolls out Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 pro featuring Tensor G3 chips

A representational image of Google Pixel 8.—Twitter@Pixelstore

Google in an event on Wednesday, unveiled their anticipated flagship Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 smartphones, with the Tensor G3 chipset as the standout feature.

This powerful chipset boasts a 9-core processor, comprising a single Cortex-X3 prime core, four Cortex-A715 cores, and another four Cortex-A510 cores.

In terms of RAM, the Pixel 8 offers 8GB, while the Pro model elevates it to 12 GB. Both Pixel 8 phones are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and come equipped with fingerprint and face unlock features.

The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, shielded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. You can choose from three stylish colours i.e. Blue, Obsidian, and Beige.

On the rear of the Pixel 8 Pro, you'll find three cameras: a 50MP Octa-PD wide shooter with OIS, a new 48MP Quad-PD ultrawide lens, and a 48MP Quad-PD 5x zoom camera with an impressive 30X Super-Res digital zoom capability.

The front camera is a new 10.5MP unit with a wide field of view. A unique addition exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro is the skin temperature sensor, designed solely for temperature reading purposes.

When it comes to photography features, the Pixel 8 series introduces several exciting functions, including Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Macro Focus (utilising the ultrawide lens).

Notably, the Pixel 8 Pro includes the new Pro Controls feature, which is absent in the standard Pixel 8. Battery-wise, the Pixel 8 Pro packs a substantial 5,050mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging support.

Moving to the Pixel 8, it is now lighter by 10 grams and slightly smaller than its predecessor, featuring a compact 6.2-inch FHD+ display. This display offers superior brightness at 2,000 nits peak brightness and finally incorporates a 120Hz refresh rate that can switch between 60Hz and 120Hz. It also features Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability. The Pixel 8 comes in three attractive colour options: Hazel, Obsidian, or Rose.

In terms of camera setup, the Pixel 8 introduces a new ultrawide lens, albeit different from the Pro model. It's a 12MP unit with autofocus and Macro capabilities.

Next to it, you'll find a 50MP Octa-PD main camera with an impressive 8x Super-Res digital zoom. The Pixel 8 shares the same 10.5MP selfie camera as its Pro counterpart. The Pixel 8 houses a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging and 18W wireless charging.

Both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come with a complimentary VPN service from Google One and a remarkable promise of 7 years of OS and security updates, setting a new standard in the Android ecosystem. To put this into perspective, the latest iOS 17 is only available for devices up to 5 years old.

Pricing for the 128GB Google Pixel 8 starts at €799/$699, while the 128GB Google Pixel 8 Pro is priced at €1,099/$999. Additionally, customers purchasing the Pixel 8 will receive a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro, and those opting for the Pixel 8 Pro will get a Pixel Watch 2 as a bonus.