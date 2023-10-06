Why Nobel peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi spent 20 years in and out of jail?

Iranian human rights activist and the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) Narges Mohammadi poses in this undated handout picture.—Reuters

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, a prominent advocate for human rights in Iran, was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her relentless efforts to combat the oppression faced by women in the country.

The head of the Nobel committee lauded her as a "freedom fighter" for her unwavering commitment to this cause. Additionally, Narges Mohammadi has dedicated herself to the abolition of the death penalty in Iran, a nation with one of the highest execution rates globally.

Remarkably, despite being incarcerated for much of the time since 2010, Ms. Mohammadi has continued to shed light on human rights abuses, even from within the confines of prison. She holds the position of vice president at the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran, an organization founded by fellow Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi.

Throughout her life, Narges Mohammadi has been subjected to significant adversity, having been arrested a staggering 13 times, convicted on five occasions, and handed a combined prison sentence of 31 years. Her current incarceration is under the charge of "spreading propaganda."

Meanwhile, her husband, political activist Taghi Rahmani, resides in exile in Paris with their two children, and they have been separated for an extended period.

Despite the oppressive circumstances, Ms Mohammadi's voice remains resolute and powerful. From Evin Prison in Tehran, she penned a letter last year exposing the sexual and physical abuse suffered by women detained during anti-government protests that had swept the nation. These protests had erupted following the tragic death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who had been arrested for allegedly violating stringent dress codes.

Narges Mohammadi also authored a book titled "White Torture: Interviews with Iranian Women Prisoners," providing firsthand accounts of her own experiences and those of 12 other inmates subjected to solitary confinement. In her writings, she unequivocally condemns this cruel and inhumane punishment, vowing to persist in her advocacy until it is abolished.

The Nobel committee's decision to bestow the Peace Prize upon Ms Mohammadi underscores her valiant fight for women's rights in the face of systemic discrimination and oppression. While she has received numerous human rights awards over the years, this prestigious international recognition places Narges Mohammadi in the global spotlight, a development likely to be met with apprehension by the Iranian authorities.