Prince Andrew branded a ‘reputationally leprous’ man

Prince Andrew has just spoken out about Prince Andrew’s ‘reputationally leprous’ standing.

Claims about everything have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started the piece off by saying, “Dear lord, this all must sting in certain bergamot-scented California environs.”

After all, “Say what you will about Harry and Meghan, and I’m paid to, but they have never, ever palled around with a convicted sex offender or come to a financial settlement with someone who has accused them of multiple counts of sexual assault in a civil court.”

She also went as far as to say, despite the fact that “the couple didn’t even make the ‘non-working’ royal category does not suggest any hands-across-the-water-style rapprochements are on the cards.”

Before concluding she also drove the point home and went as far as to say, “in a move that truly befuddles and confounds me, for some god-knows reason that I struggle to fathom, Charles has clearly softened his attitude and stance towards his reputationally leprous younger brother.”