In pictures: Fire and blood as Hamas-Israel 'war' rages on
Israeli death toll from "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" rises to 100, while at least 198 Palestinians martyred in Tel Aviv's retaliation
By
Web Desk
Updated Saturday Oct 07 2023
Palestinian fighter group Hamas blindsided Israel, infiltrating into it by air, sea, and land from the blockaded Gaza Strip, in one of the deadliest escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Israeli death toll has risen to 200 as Hamas' "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" rages on, while at least 198 Palestinians have so far been martyred and 1,610 wounded in the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv's retaliatory air strikes.