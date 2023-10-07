In pictures: Fire and blood as Hamas-Israel 'war' rages on

Israeli death toll from "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" rises to 100, while at least 198 Palestinians martyred in Tel Aviv's retaliation

Palestinian fighter group Hamas blindsided Israel, infiltrating into it by air, sea, and land from the blockaded Gaza Strip, in one of the deadliest escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The Israeli death toll has risen to 200 as Hamas' "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" rages on, while at least 198 Palestinians have so far been martyred and 1,610 wounded in the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv's retaliatory air strikes.

Family members and relatives mourn over the bodies of Palestinian fighters killed in the latest inflitration operation into Israel, at the mortuary of a hospital in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP

A member of the Israeli forces runs past a fire rages in a house in Ashkelon, following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. — AFP

Apartments in a residential building catch fire during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on October 7, 2023. — AFP

A member of Israeli security forces tries to extenguish fire on cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. — AFP

Palestinians and fighters from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades run towards the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. — AFP

A man carries a crying child as he walks in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP Palestinians flee Gaza City following Israeli air strikes on October 7, 2023. — AFP

Smoke plumes rise over Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during Israeli air strikes. — AFP Palestinians fleeing Israeli air strikes take refuge in a school run by the United Nations in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP

A young man rides his bicycle past a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP

A young boy walks amid the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. — AFP Israeli rescue teams wait next to ambulances parked just outside the southern city of Sderot to evacuate the wounded on October 7, 2023. — AFP



