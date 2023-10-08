 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle leaves Prince William concerned yet again

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Meghan Markle leaves Prince William concerned yet again
Meghan Markle leaves Prince William concerned yet again

Meghan Markle has reportedly left her brother-in-law Prince William concerned over the whereabouts of diamonds that once belonged to Princess Diana and was given to the Duchess of Sussex on her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

According to reports Meghan Markle’s engagement ring was said to have included two diamonds from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

An insider told New Idea magazine that Meghan has left Prince William concerned about the whereabouts of gemstones after Archie and Lilibet mother was spotted without the ring at various engagements this year including at the Invictus Games in Germany last month.

Some media outlets reported Meghan’s engagement ring was "being fixed".

However, the source claimed, "And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace.”

Prince William was putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what was going on, the source said and added “Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William."

The future king is reportedly "always protective" of his late mother Princess Diana’s legacy, with her jewellery said to be considered an "important" part of that. 

More From Entertainment:

Julie Bowen wishes Taylor Swift 'was her friend' during 2018 divorce

Julie Bowen wishes Taylor Swift 'was her friend' during 2018 divorce
Priyanka Chopra stuck amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce drama: insider

Priyanka Chopra stuck amid Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce drama: insider
Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'

Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'
Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for 'dig' at Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for 'dig' at Travis Kelce romance
Top 5 Netflix comedy shows: An ultimate laughter prescription

Top 5 Netflix comedy shows: An ultimate laughter prescription
Travis Barker risks missing son's birth - Will he make it? video

Travis Barker risks missing son's birth - Will he make it?
Prince William vs. Prince Harry: Who would win a boxing fight? AI answers

Prince William vs. Prince Harry: Who would win a boxing fight? AI answers
Drake's heartfelt gesture towards fans wins hearts

Drake's heartfelt gesture towards fans wins hearts
Caitlyn Jenner says she felt 'love at first sight' for Kris Jenner: 'I was infatuated'

Caitlyn Jenner says she felt 'love at first sight' for Kris Jenner: 'I was infatuated'
Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success' video

Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success'
Kendall Jenner joins Bad Bunny's victory party in Miami

Kendall Jenner joins Bad Bunny's victory party in Miami
'Supreme' Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'fazed' by who looks at them: Expert

'Supreme' Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'fazed' by who looks at them: Expert