Meghan Markle leaves Prince William concerned yet again

Meghan Markle has reportedly left her brother-in-law Prince William concerned over the whereabouts of diamonds that once belonged to Princess Diana and was given to the Duchess of Sussex on her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.



According to reports Meghan Markle’s engagement ring was said to have included two diamonds from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

An insider told New Idea magazine that Meghan has left Prince William concerned about the whereabouts of gemstones after Archie and Lilibet mother was spotted without the ring at various engagements this year including at the Invictus Games in Germany last month.

Some media outlets reported Meghan’s engagement ring was "being fixed".

However, the source claimed, "And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace.”

Prince William was putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what was going on, the source said and added “Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William."

The future king is reportedly "always protective" of his late mother Princess Diana’s legacy, with her jewellery said to be considered an "important" part of that.