Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report

Kanye West seems to be in his endgame in Italy with scores of wild antics, several warnings, and unavoidable fashion statements—it may boil down to the rapstar’s final act: a mega-concert to roll out his reported eleventh album.



The speculation comes after a report in the Italian newspaper ReggiOnline claimed the Chicago rapper is setting up to host 80,000 fans next Friday (October 13) for a massive show.

For the performance, an enormous stage is in the works, but the report added Ye has yet to apply for official permission from the authorities.

In case of an authorization delay, the Italian paper noted the backup date will be the following Friday, October 20.

Meanwhile, the Donda hitmaker remains tight-lipped on the concert reports, which seemingly will be held at the RCF arena.

For those unversed, Kanye last performed at Travis Scott’s Utopia concert in Italy in August, filled with 60,000 fans.

The concert marked the first time the Grammy winner appeared onstage after being cancelled for his series of toxic anti-Semitic outbursts in 2022.