US sends second aircraft carrier to bolster Israel's security

In this image released by the US Department of Defense, F/A-18C Hornets fly over the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on July 2, 2013. AFP/File

The United States has dispatched a second aircraft carrier, the USS Eisenhower, to the eastern Mediterranean to deter potential hostile actions in a powerful display of support for its ally Israel.

The move emphasizes the United States' unwavering commitment to safeguarding Israel's security and preventing any escalation in the ongoing conflict.



The USS Eisenhower joins the USS Ford carrier strike group, reinforcing the American presence in the region and demonstrating a strong determination to deter actions that could escalate the conflict further.

The deployment comes at a critical time as tensions rise and Israel appears poised for a potential ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.

The recent conflict was sparked by a Hamas raid that breached the heavily fortified border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The resulting hostilities have claimed a significant number of lives, with casualties on both sides, mainly affecting civilians.

The situation has been deeply distressing, prompting international concern over the humanitarian impact on innocent lives as continued Israeli shelling on Gaza has reduced the territory into rubble, leaving the people with no shelter.

President Joe Biden has reiterated the paramount importance of protecting civilians during Israel's military actions. He held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing his support for efforts to shield civilians and provide humanitarian assistance, according to White House.

Furthermore, President Biden engaged with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmud Abbas, condemning Hamas' actions and pledging support to the Palestinian Authority in its humanitarian efforts, particularly in Gaza.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized the necessity of adhering to the law of war, including obligations to protect civilians. He also highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging Israel to address it while maintaining operations to restore security.

The situation remains delicate, with hopes for a de-escalation and a focus on safeguarding innocent lives in the region.

The international community is closely monitoring developments, advocating for peace, and urging all parties to work towards a resolution that ensures the protection and well-being of all civilians involved.