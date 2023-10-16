Travis Scott's shocking 'Utopia' tour twist leaves fans in tears

Travis Scott, who recently returned to touring with his Utopia Circus Maximus tour, is experiencing some early challenges as the rapper's third show has been postponed at the last minute, and this has been done without any kind of explanation.

Travis kicked off his Utopia tour in Charlotte, NC, on October 11, 2023, and performed for his second show at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

According to TMZ, the early shows of the rapper's tour have amassed some rave reviews, and he was scheduled to perform for the second time in a row at PNC Arena on Saturday night for "concert three" of his Utopia tour. The tour came after a long hiatus of almost two years due to the Astroworld tragedy.

To the fans waiting to see their favourite singer perform back-to-back shows, a message was released announcing the postponement of the show.

The message displayed at the venue hours before the show, read, "Tonight's Travis Scott concert at PNC Arena has been postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured for the TBD new date. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!"

Fans appeared to be heartbroken over the postponement news, and some expressed their frustration on different social media platforms.

In an interview with WRAL News, one of the concert-goers lamented they were not given the reason for the postponement, neither by the third-party vendor nor by Travis or his team.