 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana actor reveals she 'clung' onto character in 'The Crown'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Princess Diana actor reveals she clung onto character in The Crown

Princess Diana actress in 'The Crown' touched upon her portrayal of the former royal.

The star, who is playing the ex Princess of Wales, reveals it is challenging to do justice to the royals’ character.

She said: “I think it’s a unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. It’s his interpretation and it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

Meanwhile, King Charles actor, Dominic West, reveals his portrayal of the monarch.

West said of Charles: “I think he’s got real sadness to him and real compassion and what’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private. I suspect in private he’s quite emotional.”

More From Entertainment:

Kesha opens op on self-assurance amidst settling legal battle with Dr. Luke

Kesha opens op on self-assurance amidst settling legal battle with Dr. Luke
Will Smith tackles divorce in book as Jada Pinkett Smith memoir releases

Will Smith tackles divorce in book as Jada Pinkett Smith memoir releases
Adele drops major hint with bling bling: Is she engaged to Rich Paul?

Adele drops major hint with bling bling: Is she engaged to Rich Paul?
Prince William is 'angry' Prince Harry has partnership with heartless Netflix

Prince William is 'angry' Prince Harry has partnership with heartless Netflix
Britney Spears breaks silence on the iconic 2007 head-shaving moment

Britney Spears breaks silence on the iconic 2007 head-shaving moment
Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears's pregnancy news

Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears's pregnancy news
Anne Hathaway unleashes her inner psychologist in 'Eileen' trailer: Watch

Anne Hathaway unleashes her inner psychologist in 'Eileen' trailer: Watch
Britney's Memoir spills the beans on early sparks with Justin Timberlake

Britney's Memoir spills the beans on early sparks with Justin Timberlake
FKA Twigs drops in on Madonna's show with a cheeky surprise

FKA Twigs drops in on Madonna's show with a cheeky surprise
Drake breaks it down on Instagram as he ties Michael Jackson's record

Drake breaks it down on Instagram as he ties Michael Jackson's record
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'love nest' secret in new memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'love nest' secret in new memoir
Tom Cruise ‘still angry’ at David, Victoria Beckham amid years long feud

Tom Cruise ‘still angry’ at David, Victoria Beckham amid years long feud