Princess Diana actor reveals she 'clung' onto character in 'The Crown'

Princess Diana actress in 'The Crown' touched upon her portrayal of the former royal.

The star, who is playing the ex Princess of Wales, reveals it is challenging to do justice to the royals’ character.

She said: “I think it’s a unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. It’s his interpretation and it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

Meanwhile, King Charles actor, Dominic West, reveals his portrayal of the monarch.

West said of Charles: “I think he’s got real sadness to him and real compassion and what’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private. I suspect in private he’s quite emotional.”