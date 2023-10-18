 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Needy’ Kanye West made Julia Fox life hell with childish behaviour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

‘Needy’ Kanye West made Julia Fox life hell with childish behaviour
‘Needy’ Kanye West made Julia Fox life hell with childish behaviour

Kanye West behaved like a baby while dating a mom of two-year-old, Julia Fox, who found it hard to manage both “babies” simultaneously.

In a conversation with Drew Barrymore, the Uncut Gems star got candid of her brief romance with the controversial rapper and how she always knew it would not last for long.

Fox revealed that dating Kanye was like having second baby. She said, “I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time.”

“I had my son [Valentino] and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff,” she revealed.

She added, “It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

“Ultimately I cannot put anybody else first,” she continued. “My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce exudes happy vibes with Taylor Swift unlike her ‘grumpy’ ex Joe Alwyn

Travis Kelce exudes happy vibes with Taylor Swift unlike her ‘grumpy’ ex Joe Alwyn
‘Cheating’ Justin Timberlake's ‘other woman’ exposed by Britney Spears

‘Cheating’ Justin Timberlake's ‘other woman’ exposed by Britney Spears
Adele makes shocking confession about 'missing' alcohol

Adele makes shocking confession about 'missing' alcohol

Bella Hadid gets cosy with famous cowboy shortly after Marc Kalman breakup

Bella Hadid gets cosy with famous cowboy shortly after Marc Kalman breakup
King Charles thinks losing Princess Diana was ‘beneficial’?

King Charles thinks losing Princess Diana was ‘beneficial’?
Suzanne Somer's family makes special request while celebrating her birthday video

Suzanne Somer's family makes special request while celebrating her birthday
Jamie Spears ‘used’ conservatorship to control Britney Spears’ body & money

Jamie Spears ‘used’ conservatorship to control Britney Spears’ body & money
Sophia Bush sparks romance rumors with soccer player shortly after divorce

Sophia Bush sparks romance rumors with soccer player shortly after divorce
Britney Spears reached out to Justin Timberlake while dating Sam Asghari video

Britney Spears reached out to Justin Timberlake while dating Sam Asghari
Britney Spears throws Justin Timberlake's ‘family in chaos’ with ‘nightmare’ memoir

Britney Spears throws Justin Timberlake's ‘family in chaos’ with ‘nightmare’ memoir

Khloe Kardashian reveals painful details behind cancer scare treatment

Khloe Kardashian reveals painful details behind cancer scare treatment
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner romance for the first time

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner romance for the first time