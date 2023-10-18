‘Needy’ Kanye West made Julia Fox life hell with childish behaviour

Kanye West behaved like a baby while dating a mom of two-year-old, Julia Fox, who found it hard to manage both “babies” simultaneously.



In a conversation with Drew Barrymore, the Uncut Gems star got candid of her brief romance with the controversial rapper and how she always knew it would not last for long.

Fox revealed that dating Kanye was like having second baby. She said, “I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time.”

“I had my son [Valentino] and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff,” she revealed.

She added, “It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

“Ultimately I cannot put anybody else first,” she continued. “My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”