Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will see on the greatest ironies of his life unfold ‘swiftly’

Prince Harry is allegedly going to see one of the greatest ironies of his life ‘unfold’ with the new season of The Crown, waiting on a release date.

Thoughts like this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece referenced Prince Harry’s relationship with Queen Camilla in particular.

For those unversed, Prince Harry previously went on the record and accused her of ‘sacrificing’ him on her PR alter.

In light of this, Ms Elser believes that the new season of The Crown, and its decision to showcase the current day’s monarchs under a “triumphal narrative arc” could prove grating.

With that in the wood work allegedly, its almost certain that “one of the greatest ironies” is set to unfold once the new season drops.

In her piece for the outlet, she even went as far as to write, “In what might be one of the greatest ironies to ever befall an HRH, the same billion-dollar business that is taking the duke’s childhood pain and turning it into pop culture pap also now helps foot the bill for the Sussexes’ California idyll.”

In the middle of it all, she even added, “Just to tot things up here: Not only does he now face having his suffering revived and splashed all over the screen, not only does the young actor playing him appear to be wearing a comical hairpiece, but all of these blows are the handiwork of his employer.”

So while “Harry and Meghan might have fought to build their own lives, unfettered by protocol or tutting courtiers or the pressure to buy in bulk pairs of nude hose,” in moments like this with The Crown, “’I wonder, just how ‘free’ are they really?’” she added before signing off. 

