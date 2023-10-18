 
world
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Climate activist Greta Thunberg charged with public order offense after arrest at London protest

Greta Thunberg joins protesters on the sidelines of the opening day of the Energy Intelligence Forum on October 17, 2023 in London.—AFP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offence after her arrest at a protest during this year's Energy Intelligence Forum in London, according to the Metropolitan Police. 

The 20-year-old is accused of failing to comply with a "condition imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act."

Thunberg was participating in a demonstration organised by the climate group Fossil Free London outside the Intercontinental Hotel in London's Park Lane, where the annual summit for oil and gas company chief executives was taking place.

The police stated that a total of 26 people were charged in connection with the protest. They had asked the protestors to move from the road to the pavement to continue their demonstration without violating the imposed conditions.

Thunberg and 10 others are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 15. CNN has reached out to Thunberg's representatives for comment.

Earlier Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged with disobeying a police order during a protest at a busy port in Sweden, marking her second such incident this year. 

