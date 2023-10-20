 
menu menu menu
world
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

41 Canadian diplomats exit India as Sikh leader controversy intensifies

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly photographed as she attends the G-20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2023. AFP/File
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly photographed as she attends the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2023. AFP/File 

Canada announced on Thursday that it has withdrawn 41 of its diplomats from India, marking a significant deterioration in bilateral relations. 

The withdrawal comes as a result of an ongoing dispute regarding the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed the move and disclosed that New Delhi had threatened to revoke diplomatic immunity for all but 21 of Canada's diplomats and their families by Friday, thereby compelling Ottawa to recall the remaining personnel. 

"We have facilitated their safe departure from India," Joly said. "This means that our diplomats and their families have now left."

Tensions between the two nations have been on the rise since Canada publicly linked Indian intelligence to the murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver in June. 

Nijjar was a vocal advocate for a separate Sikh state, often referred to as Khalistan, carved out of India. Canada has demanded India's cooperation in the investigation, but New Delhi has vehemently denied the allegations and taken retaliatory measures, including the suspension of visa services for Canadians. Additionally, Ottawa recently expelled an Indian diplomat in response to the issue.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, speaking in New York last month, expressed India's willingness to examine any evidence presented by Canada. He also noted, "We have actually been badgering the Canadians. We've given them loads of information about organized crime leadership which operates out of Canada," referring to Sikh separatist elements. 

Furthermore, Jaishankar pointed out that Indian diplomats have been threatened, Indian consulates have been attacked, and comments have been made that constitute interference in Indian politics.

The Sikh separatist movement, which seeks an independent state of Khalistan, has largely waned within India, where security forces used deadly force to quell the insurgency in the 1980s. However, Canada is home to a substantial Sikh population of approximately 770,000, constituting about two percent of the country's population. Within this community, a vocal faction continues to advocate for the creation of Khalistan.

Last month, hundreds of Sikh protesters rallied outside Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, igniting tensions further by burning flags and trampling on pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joe Hotha, a member of the Sikh community in Toronto, voiced concerns, saying, "We are not safe back home in Punjab, we are not safe in Canada."

More From World:

'DEAD MEN WALKING': Hamas attack masterminds Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar top Israel's hit-list

'DEAD MEN WALKING': Hamas attack masterminds Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar top Israel's hit-list
Afghan Taliban decides to formally join China's 'Belt and Road Initiative'

Afghan Taliban decides to formally join China's 'Belt and Road Initiative'
ABORT WAR: Over 50,000 Gaza women not sure their pregnancies will last until term

ABORT WAR: Over 50,000 Gaza women not sure their pregnancies will last until term
Unwilling to flee war, Humza Yousaf's doctor brother-in-law says 'people need me' in Gaza

Unwilling to flee war, Humza Yousaf's doctor brother-in-law says 'people need me' in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war: US calls on citizens in Lebanon to leave 'as soon as possible'

Israel-Hamas war: US calls on citizens in Lebanon to leave 'as soon as possible'
Israel-Hamas war: UK's Rishi Sunak, in Tel Aviv, likens Gaza genocider Netanyahu to Churchill

Israel-Hamas war: UK's Rishi Sunak, in Tel Aviv, likens Gaza genocider Netanyahu to Churchill
Egyptian comedian's sarcastic interview goes viral; lectures Piers Morgan on Palestine

Egyptian comedian's sarcastic interview goes viral; lectures Piers Morgan on Palestine
US mulls $10bn in aid for Israel amid global outrage over Gaza hospital attack

US mulls $10bn in aid for Israel amid global outrage over Gaza hospital attack
Climate activist Greta Thunberg charged with public order offense after arrest at London protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg charged with public order offense after arrest at London protest

Israel to 'permit' humanitarian aid to Gaza via Egypt after 11 days of deadly strike

Israel to 'permit' humanitarian aid to Gaza via Egypt after 11 days of deadly strike
US vetoes UN resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas war

US vetoes UN resolution calling for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas war
AirAsia CEO faces backlash after inappropriate massage amid meeting

AirAsia CEO faces backlash after inappropriate massage amid meeting