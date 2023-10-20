 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion, 1501 Certified Entertainment reach confidential settlement

Friday, October 20, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper who earlier revealed to her fans that she was funding her own music without the help of any record label, has now officially settled her legal dispute with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to a report from Variety magazine, it has been revealed that Megan and her former record label have mutually agreed to a confidential settlement to resolve their legal dispute.

It was announced that both parties have amicably parted ways.

1501 Certified Entertainment released a statement to Billboard that read "Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses."

It continued, "President Carl Crawford wishes the rapper the very best in her life and career."

She signed with the record label in 2018, and in 2020, accused them of blocking the release of her album, Suga, after she requested to renegotiate the contract.

In February 2022, Megan filed a lawsuit against the record label, accusing them of not considering her Something For Three Hotties as an album, this lawsuit was countersued by 1501, which argued that the length of Something For Three Hotties was not long enough to be considered an album.

In August 2022, Megan filed a lawsuit against 1501 demanding $1 million in damages, citing underpayment of royalties.

Megan's settlement with the record label marks the end of their long-time feud. 

