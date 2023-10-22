WATCH: Palestinian war journalist schools Sky News host on true journalism

Palestinian War Journalist Yara Eid appears on Sky News show.

A young London-based Palestinian journalist called out Sky News anchor for not reporting the facts about the Israel-Palestine war as they were customising her choice of words while covering the war.



Yara Eid, a 23-year-old war journalist from Gaza, currently resides in London after growing up in the besieged Gaza Strip.

During a guest appearance on Sky News newsreader's show, Eid criticised the host's choice of words and reminded her while discussing the Israel-Palestine war.

When the host introduced the situation in Gaza, mentioning Israeli casualties as "killed" while using the word "died" to mention Palestinian casualties, Eid pointed out that the host should choose her words wisely when it came to reporting the situation in Gaza

Eid said: “I just want to say before I continue talking about what’s going on when you first introduced what’s happening, you said, ‘more than 1,400 have been killed in Israel and more than 4,000 in Palestine have died.

“I think language is really important to use because, as a journalist, you have the moral responsibility to report on what’s happening.

“Palestinians don’t just die, they get killed. They are actually being subjected to ethnic cleansing, to genocide for the last 75 years. And you also mentioned that this is a Hamas-Israel war.

"This is not it," Eid, who is also a human rights activist and a global youth ambassador, continued to address the host's misleading language.

"And framing it as such is very misleading because it poses the thing that Israel is an equal power, but it’s an occupying power and it has the responsibility of protecting all civilian lives and children in Gaza.”

"You need, as a journalist, to report on what's happening and say it as it is," Eid told the host.

The 23-year-old journalist shared that her best friend — Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Lafi — and 30 members of her immediate family, 17 of whom were children, were killed by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).



The host proceeded to ask Eid, "When Hamas launched an attack on Israel, as a Palestinian, what did you expect would happen next?"

Eid, after apologising for repeating the same lesson, said: "This is misleading because you can't water down what's been happening about the attack on the 7 October.

Let's talk about 2014, let's talk about 2021. Let's talk about all the aggressions."