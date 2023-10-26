The actor thanked him for being kind to him and his late wife Kelly

John Travolta pays tribute to Bill Kenwright

Hollywood star John Travolta on Wednesday issued a statement on the demise of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.

The acclaimed West End theatre and film producer died at the age of 78.

Kenwright had surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver eight weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram, Travolta shared a picture of Bill Kenwright and wrote: "Dear Bill, We will miss you and can't thank you enough for your kindness to Kelly and myself. We'll see you down the road."

Kenwright had been on the board at Everton since 1989, taking over as chairman at Goodison Park in 2004.

The Liverpudlian was also one of the UK's most successful theatre producers and played Gordon Clegg in Coronation Street between 1968 and 2012.

Kenwright was awarded a CBE for his services to film and theatre in the 2001 New Years Honours List.



